Idaho Power cuts coal by 2028 in plan to state regulators

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2015 file photo shows employee Michael Kurian at Idaho Power Company's Langley Gulch Power Plant in New Plymouth, Idaho. Idaho Power has submitted a 20-year plan to state regulators that phases out coal-fired power plants by 2028 as part of an effort to provide only clean energy by 2045. The public utility in a news release, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, said it submitted its Integrated Resources Plan to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
Idaho Power Energy Plan
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Idaho Power has submitted a 20-year plan to state regulators that phases out coal-fired power plants by 2028 as part of its effort to provide only clean energy by 2045.

The public utility in a news release Tuesday said it submitted its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. The 214-page document spells out how the company will meet energy demands in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon as the number of its customers grows from 600,000 to nearly 850,000 by 2040.

Idaho Power is allowed to operate as a state-regulated monopoly in exchange for producing a reliable and affordable supply of energy to the region.

