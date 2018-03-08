Idaho potatoes set record for production value

BOISE, ID - Idaho potatoes were valued at $1.19 billion last year, setting a record for the crop's production value.

The Capital Press reports the 2017 production value was 23 percent higher than the prior year and 14 percent higher than the previous record value of $1.04 billion set in 2011.

According to Department of Agriculture, Idaho potato farmers harvested 309,000 acres last year, decreasing by 5 percent from the 324,000 acres harvested in 2016.

Aberdeen potato grower Ritchey Toevs says famers increased the production value by reducing the supply slightly.

Washington state had the second highest potato production -- with its 2017 crop valued at $888 million, a 9 percent increase from the prior year.

According to the USDA, U.S. potato production increased by 15 percent to about $4.5 billion last year.

(by The Associated Press)

