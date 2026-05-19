Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit applications reopen May 21 with $7M remaining

IDAHO — The Idaho State Tax Commission will reopen applications for the Parental Choice Tax Credit program on May 21, with more than $7 million in remaining funds available to eligible families.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m., though officials say the window could close earlier if available funding is fully awarded. The program is first-come, first-served.

Families can apply through their Taxpayer Access Point account for either the 2025 parental choice tax credit or an advance payment awarded in 2026. The program provides nearly $50 million in state funds for qualifying nonpublic school expenses for eligible K-12 students.

A new law changes some eligibility requirements for the advance payment, including age limits for students and restrictions on using funds for semesters when a student is enrolled in public school or certain public programs.

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Students must be at least 5 and no older than 19 by Dec. 31, 2026, or no older than 22 if they have a qualifying disability.

Officials say applicants should review eligibility and application checklists before applying at myschoolchoice.idaho.gov.

As of now, the program has received 6,069 applications for 10,809 students and awarded $33.4 million in tax credits and $8.84 million in advance payments, according to the Tax Commission.

READ MORE | Idaho committee advances parental choice tax credit clarification bill

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