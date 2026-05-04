Idaho News 6 takes home several honors at the Idaho Press Club Awards Banquet

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday evening, hundreds of journalists, producers, editors, meteorologists, and press professionals from across the Gem State gathered at Boise Centre East for the annual Idaho Press Club Awards Banquet.

Idaho News 6 ultimately took home a bevy of awards over the course of the evening, winning Best Morning News Program for Good Morning Idaho (Danny Flynn) and coming in second place for Best Evening News Program (Travis Drake).

In terms of individual awards, Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis was awarded Reporter of the Year, while newcomer and Neighborhood Reporter for Star, Emmett, and Eagle, Greenlee Clark was recognized as the 2025 Rookie of the Year.

Congratulations to this year's winners!

First Place

“Good Morning Idaho” – Danny Flynn, Best Morning News Program

– Danny Flynn, “Neighbors Fight Falling Trees to Save Homes in Cascade" — Brady Caskey, Spot News Report

Brady Caskey, “Concerns at Idaho Department of Correction” – Riley Shoemaker, Series TV

– Riley Shoemaker, “Small plane makes emergency landing in Twin Falls field” – Joey Martin, Spot News Report

– Joey Martin, “Seven men jailed for annual Idaho poaching trips” – Lorien Nettleton, Court Report

– Lorien Nettleton, “ Colston Loveland picked 10th overall in the NFL Draft ” – Joey Martin, Sports Report

Colston Loveland picked 10th overall in the NFL Draft – Joey Martin, “ Clarkston Budget Hearing Boils Over After EMS Cuts ” – Lorien Nettleton, Government/Political

Clarkston Budget Hearing Boils Over After EMS Cuts – Lorien Nettleton, “Idaho Man Wins ‘Alone’ After 34 Days in African Desert” – Lorien Nettleton, Outdoor/Environment Report

– Lorien Nettleton, "Jerome School Bus Chaos Forces Class Cancellations" - Lorien Nettleton, Education Report

- Lorien Nettleton, "Idaho News 6 Special: The Case Against Bryan Kohberger" — Karen Lehr, Keith Burrell, Documentary

Karen Lehr, Keith Burrell, "Can You Write in Cursive? A New Bill Aims to Make All Idaho Students Proficient at It" — Brady Caskey, Best Audience Engagement

Brady Caskey, Reporter of the Year — Leslie Solis, Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter

— Leslie Solis, Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Rookie of the Year — Greenlee Clark, Eagle, Emmett and Star Neighborhood Reporter

Second Place

“Idaho News 6 at 6” – Travis Drake, Best Evening News Program

– Travis Drake, " Missing hikers found safe " , — Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, Spot News Report

Missing hikers found safe , — Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, “Nyssa Shooting” – Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, Best Live Shot - TV

– Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, “Voices of the Wilder Raid” – Leslie Solis, Series — TV

– Leslie Solis, “Survivors speak out: Mountain Home pastor charged with sex trafficking strikes a plea deal” – Sahana Patel, Karen Lehr, Court Report

– Sahana Patel, Karen Lehr, "Inside Idaho’s unique fish farming school in Snake River Canyon"— Joey Martin, Education Report

Joey Martin, "Idahoans in the NFL Draft" — KIVI Staff, Sports Program

KIVI Staff, Photographer of the Year – Lynzsea Williams

– Lynzsea Williams "Neighborhood News", Media Innovation Award - Idaho News 6 staff

Third Place

General Excellence – Idaho News 6 Staff

– Idaho News 6 Staff “ Impact to Idaho Food Pantries” – Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, Series - TV

– Don Nelson, Doug Lock-Smith, " The World Cup Finals returns to Sun Valley in a big way” – Steve Dent, Sports News Story

– Steve Dent, "‘Avalanche!’: Idaho Parks and Recreation Offers Free Avalanche Rescue Classes" — Brady Caskey , Outdoor/Environment Report

— Brady Caskey “Thousands gather in Ketchum for annual Trailing of the Sheep Parade” – Joey Martin, Outdoor/Environment Report

– Joey Martin, “Painting with Ashes: Kuna Artist Brings Portraits of Lost Loved Ones to Life” – Brady Caskey, Arts/Entertainment Report

– Brady Caskey, "Imported Truck Warranty Warning" - Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, Consumer Report

Roland Beres, Lynzsea Williams, "Father speaks out after son's arrest in FBI raid at Wilder racetrack" - Victoria Rodriguez, Keith Burrell, Crime Report

Victoria Rodriguez, Keith Burrell, "Idaho state worker fired for social media posts on Charlie Kirk" — Riley Shoemaker, Government/Political

Riley Shoemaker, "West Ada student goes off-script during grad speech" — Allie Triepke, Education Report

Allie Triepke, "Idaho News 6 – Special: The Case Against Bryan Kohberger" — Karen Lehr, Keith Burrell, Special Coverage

Karen Lehr, Keith Burrell, Media Innovation Award— KIVI Staff

The full list of winners is available at the Idaho Press Club website.