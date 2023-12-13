Idaho News 6 reveals refurbished backyard to Disabled Veteran

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Just a few weeks ago, we showed you how a team of volunteers came together to help Kim Kish and her husband Scott create better access to their backyard, and mend a broken down fence.

RELATED | Mountain Home disabled Vet gets backyard makeover

A series of strokes left Scott, an Air Force Veteran from Mountain Home, a quadriplegic, and his wife Kim as his main caregiver.

After retiring from the Air Force herself, Mindy Anderson felt compelled to start the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Mindy says she saw a need for a network navigation hub to help connect resources for Veterans and their families.

The reason we returned to the home was for the big reveal. Kim was waiting for us before she took Scott outside.

Scott managed a smile and a yes. “Isn’t it cool, that looks real nice doesn’t it, you like it? The volunteers did a great job, didn't they?” Kim asked Scott. The work included a new fence and a new walkway around the house.

Anderson says it's all worth it. “It’s an incredible feeling to give back to the people that I’ve served with."

Mindy heard about the Kish's through her sister who is a respiratory therapist and worked with Scott during his rehabilitation. Mindy told her sister, "Absolutely we can help, we sure can." Mindy then contacted me at Idaho News 6 and asked if we could come to Mountain Home and share their story.

Knowing Scott was a huge New York Jets fan, and Kim a Miami Dolphins fan, I had to play a little game with Scott when we first met. I asked, “You like the Miami Dolphins, right? No? You like the Patriots? No? You like the Bills? No? OK, you must like the Jets?" Scott responded with a big smile and a Yes!

The back porch has always been a special place for Scott and Kim. A place where the two of them can come, hang out and listen to music, or argue about their beloved Jets and Dolphins.

