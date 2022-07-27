IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A new nuclear project is on the path towards development at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and it could accelerate development of the energy source.

The sodium-cooled fast test reactor has the potential to be the first reactor of its kind to operate in the U.S. in nearly three decades - according to a press release from the Department of Energy.

"So for perspective, we haven't started a new nuclear system on the site since the early 70's. Most of our staff members weren't even born," said INL Director John Wagner.

The project was given the green light by the U.S. Department of Energy last week and is now awaiting fiscal approval from Congress.

Idaho News 6 went to INL's Idaho Falls site earlier this month to learn more about their nuclear development goals amid a push to go net-zero. More stories will be released in the coming weeks.