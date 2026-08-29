Idaho National Guard shares update on suppression efforts to Big Grass Fire

IDAHO — The Idaho National Guard has shared an update to social media regarding their response to the Big Grass Fire in the Owyhee Mountain Complex.

The Big Grass Fire received additional suppression support from the Idaho Army National Guard after Gov. Little activated them on July 9 to respond to the blaze.

We spoke with Lt. Col. Chris Borders about the mission's progress on July 31, and learned about the role they're playing to quell the fire.

South Boise Idaho National Guard details Big Grass Fire aviation support Riley Shoemaker

According to the post, around 40 members were involved.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk crews released almost 300,000 gallons of water on affected areas, with an HH-60 Black Hawk crew on standby to provide firefighters with medevac support.