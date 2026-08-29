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Idaho National Guard shares update on suppression efforts to Big Grass Fire

Idaho Army National Guard shares update on suppression efforts to Big Grass Fire
Idaho National Guard
An Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training near Lucky Peak Reservoir May 20, 2026. Idaho National Guard aviation crews conducted the training alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel May 19 and 20 in preparation for the 2026 fire season. The IDL experts employed reflective panels to simulate active fires and communicated with Army National Guard pilots to maximize the efficiency of each 530-gallon bucket of water dropped. In addition to the fleet of
Idaho Army National Guard shares update on suppression efforts to Big Grass Fire
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IDAHO — The Idaho National Guard has shared an update to social media regarding their response to the Big Grass Fire in the Owyhee Mountain Complex.

The Big Grass Fire received additional suppression support from the Idaho Army National Guard after Gov. Little activated them on July 9 to respond to the blaze.

We spoke with Lt. Col. Chris Borders about the mission's progress on July 31, and learned about the role they're playing to quell the fire.

NATIONAL GUARD

South Boise

Idaho National Guard details Big Grass Fire aviation support

Riley Shoemaker

According to the post, around 40 members were involved.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk crews released almost 300,000 gallons of water on affected areas, with an HH-60 Black Hawk crew on standby to provide firefighters with medevac support.

"By partnering with the Boise Fire Department’s specialized technical rescue and advanced life support expertise, both agencies were able to leverage their strengths and form a highly capable aerial rescue team." — Idaho National Guard

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