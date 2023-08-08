Idaho National Guard members return home for Operation Spartan Shield

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade returned home from Operation Spartan Shield in southwest Asia.

The joint mission involving soldiers from Idaho, Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina Army National Guards deployed in August 2022. The task force conducted missions and training exercises across Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar.

Family members of returning soldiers were excited to see them come back to Idaho. "Once he let us know a few days ago we were getting all excited," said Mandy Caron, wife of a soldier. "This morning a lot of butterflies and excited nerves and a lot of energy in the house this morning."

Hundreds gathered at Gowen field to welcome home the brigade and soldiers like Sergeant Robert Caron felt a rush of excitement before the plane doors opened.

"Seeing everybody here and hearing them before we even got off the plane was pretty amazing. You know, it's been a year since I have seen any of them in person so pretty awesome. Pretty good feeling to be back home finally," said Sgt. Caron.

More soldiers will continue to return throughout the week from Southeast Asia. The 116th CBCT previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq.