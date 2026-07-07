Idaho National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker near Redfish Lake

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker near Redfish Lake on July 3 after the person fell in steep, impassable terrain.

In a social media post, the Idaho National Guard said the State Aviation Group assisted the Custer County Search and Rescue team with the rescue after the hiker was reported to be drifting in and out of consciousness and unable to self-recover.

The crew of an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter conducted a hoist rescue and transported the hiker to Stanley Airport, where the patient was transferred to a Life Flight crew for additional medical treatment.

The mission marked the first rescue for Staff Sgt. Dakota Miller and the first Idaho rescue for Sgt. Chris Pogue, who was lowered to the ground during the hoist operation to recover the patient.

The flight crew also included Capt. Katie Smith, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Colton Ankeney and Staff Sgt. Brad Stock, who operated the rescue hoist.