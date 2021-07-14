Watch
News

Actions

Idaho man pleads guilty to taking part in U.S. Capitol siege

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, Idaho Statesman
A photo of Idaho man Josiah Colt, left, was included in a list of “persons of interest” being sought by police for unlawful entry following a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Josiah Colt
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:22:58-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump.

In the plea hearing Wednesday, Josiah Colt admitted that he brought weapons and other tactical equipment to Washington, D.C., before the siege on the Capitol and that he obstructed an official proceeding — the charge to which he pled guilty — by disrupting Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the vote electing President Joe Biden.

In exchange for Colt’s plea and future cooperation in other cases, prosecutors agreed to drop three other felony charges against Colt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light