Idaho man involved in shootout gets 18 years in prison

GRANGEVILLE — The Lewiston Tribune reports Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was sentenced July 12th, 2021. He was convicted in April of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

Anderson was arrested several days after a police pursuit and shootout July 18, 2020, following an attempted traffic stop. No officers were injured but Anderson was shot in the eye.

The Tribune says Anderson is a former participant in an armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.

He has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with his role in the police shootout in Idaho.