Idaho man arrested near LA, charged with first-degree murder of his mother

A Coeur d'Alene man has been arrested near Los Angeles in connection with the 2025 murder of his mother.

The arrest stems back to September 2025, when Coeur d'Alene officers responded to a report of an unconscious elderly woman in the 1100 block of E. Skyline Drive. According to a Facebook post from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, officers found 77-year-old Susan M. Stratton with severe injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died as a result of her injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide by investigators.

On April 16, 2026, Couer d'Alene detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Susan's son, 52-year-old Neil F. Stratton, following an extensive investigation. Neil was charged with first-degree murder, burglary, and felony destruction of evidence.

He had been identified as a suspect early on in the investigation. Law enforcement attempted to locate and apprehend Neil but later learned he was in California, preparing to board a flight to China.

On the morning of Saturday, April 18, Neil was arrested after being located by U.S. Marshals near Los Angeles. He is awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

Coeur d'Alene Mayor Dan Gookin commends the city's police department for their efforts.

“I remain supportive and proud of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, led by Dave Hagar, and this is an example of their commitment to aggressively investigate crimes and seek justice on behalf of the members of our community,” said Gookin.