Idaho man accused of killing his wife extradited to Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Friday about the extradition of Erasmo Diaz, who is now in the custody of CCSO.

Diaz was booked into the Canyon County Jail Thursday night on the following charges:



Murder in the Second Degree

Desertion of a Child

Injury to Children

Destruction, Alteration or Concealment of Evidence

Use of a Firearm or Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Crime

Diaz was arrested in Mexico on June 26, 2021, by Mexican Federales, according to a news release. The United States Marshals Service helped with the arrest.

The return to CCSO custody ends a six-year manhunt by law enforcement. Police say Diaz has been wanted since 2015 for the domestic violence homicide of Amparo Godinez-Sanchez, who he allegedly shot and killed in front of their two children.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Diaz was arrested in July 2008 after pushing and hitting Godinez-Sanchez during an argument. He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and later plead guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and placed on probation for a year.