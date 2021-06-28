Idaho man accused of killing his wife arrested in Mexico

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference today after Erasmo Diaz was taken into custody in Mexico on Saturday.

The arrest ends a six-year manhunt for Diaz, who has been wanted since 2015 in connection with a domestic violence homicide. Diaz was arrested by Mexican Federales with help from the United States Marshals, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Police say Diaz shot and killed Amparo Godinez-Sanchez in front of two of their children. Diaz has had an active murder warrant for his arrest since 2015.

In 2018, Rep. Melissa Wintrow sponsored a bill that would prohibit people convicted of domestic violence from having guns by making it a misdemeanor for anyone who has been convicted within the last two years of assault or battery against a household member to possess a firearm.

Diaz was arrested in July 2008 after pushing and hitting Godinez-Sanchez during an argument. He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and later plead guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and placed on probation for a year.

The bill failed to pass the Idaho House, 31-39.

The news conference is happening at 2:30 p.m. at the Canyon County Administration Building.