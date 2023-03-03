Idaho Legislature to decide on allowing Optometrists to do surgeries

BOISE, Idaho — A bill making it's way through the Idaho Senate would allow specially trained optometrists to use lasers to do a common eye procedure.

But ophthalmologists say the procedure is potentially dangerous and should be handled only by a specialist.

After cataract surgery, the lens of the eye often clouds up.

The film can easily be removed by using a special laser to zap the lens.

It's called YAG laser capsulotomy.

It looks simple, but a mistake can detach a retina.

"This bill would allow the person who is not an eye surgeon do surgery." says Dr. Daniel Gealy. "I think that's a really bad idea. I think it takes a lot of highly specialized training to safely do laser surgery on people's eyes."

Eye surgeons say they get extensive training in such laser procedures and optometrists do not.

But optometrists say the three techniques under Idaho's proposed law would allow them to get specialized training.

"The optometrist actually has to perform this skill right there in front of a group of examiners all three skills in order to pass the exam." explains optometrist Dr. Lauren Huber.

She says other states have already allowed optometrists to do these procedures since 1998 racking up 110 thousand procedures safely.

Safety is certainly an issue, but so is money.

At a minimum cost of 14-hundred dollars for a YAG treatment, it alone is a 4 point 2 billion dollar industry.

But optometrits say it's hard to get access to treatment in Idaho.

"There is a real access to care issue here in the state of Idaho," says Huber, "Not only in the rural areas but in the Treasure Valley as well."

The opthomology lobby says 95 percent of idahoans are as close to an eye specialist as a Walmart.

But a map from optometrists shows a lot of gaps between Walmarts in Idaho..

The bill is headed for it's third reading in the senate with a do pass recommendation.