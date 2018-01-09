Idaho lawmakers undergo anti-harassment training

BOISE, ID - Idaho lawmakers are undergoing anti-harassment training following the wave of sexual misconduct allegations across state legislatures, businesses and the entertainment industry.

Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill said Tuesday he would consider the training valuable, even if prevents just one person from experiencing unwanted and unwelcomed attention from another person.

State lawmakers typically undergo some sort of ethical or civic training every two years in Idaho. However, this is the first time in recent history that the Idaho Legislature has specifically addressed harassment in the workplace.

During Tuesday's training, House Speaker Scott Bedke and Hill unveiled new policies on how to report harassment for lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers.

The policies do not change the current rule that says only lawmakers can file a formal ethics complaint against another lawmaker.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

