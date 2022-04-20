Watch
Idaho lawmakers intervene in lawsuit against abortion ban

Idaho Supreme Court
FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over a new law that bans nearly all abortions by allowing potential family members of the embryo to sue abortion providers. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky operates health centers across six states. It filed the lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone, File)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 20, 2022
The Idaho Supreme Court is allowing state lawmakers to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law they passed earlier this year that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The court on Monday approved a request by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder and the Legislature to take part in the case. The law is modeled after a Texas law that is enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

The law had been scheduled to take effect Friday but has been temporarily blocked by the court following a lawsuit by a regional Planned Parenthood organization.

