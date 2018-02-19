Idaho lawmaker gets in heated exchange with students

BOISE, ID - A northern Idaho lawmaker told students affiliated with Planned Parenthood he would call law enforcement officials if they attempted to visit his office at the Capitol.

Students and officials with Planned Parenthood on Monday recorded a heated exchange with Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican from Moscow, while trying to schedule a meeting with him to discuss birth control and sex education.

Video footage shows Foreman shouting at students, who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood's lobby day in Boise.

According to the footage, Foreman said he believed abortion is murder -- and would call Idaho State Police if anyone with the group went to his office.

Paul Dillon, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Foreman's response to their meeting request was “scary and sad.”

Foreman did not immediately return a request for comment.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

