Idaho LAUNCH program is ready to take off

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho LAUNCH program is an education and grant program that provides graduating high school seniors a one-time opportunity to have a large portion of their tuition fee paid after high school to further their education.

Twin sisters Aleah and Ainsley Skidmore from Meridian High School have their eyes set on the University of Idaho and Boise State University. One wants to use the money to help her become an English teacher, while the other wants a future in physical therapy.

Their father Don Skidmore sees the big picture. He explains. “It’s helping them take that first step and so I don’t think it’s a free hand out, it’s an investment in their future.”

Here’s the question with LAUNCH. How much does the State fund this one-time opportunity? Depends on who you ask. I first asked House Speaker Mike Moyle about this ambitious plan. Moyle told me this. “I still think it’s ambitious you’re right I still think there’s a lot of kids that will be left out, not going to be happy, and just don’t like government programs where we pick winners and losers."

Democrats on the other hand have a different view. I asked Senator Melissa Wintrow her views. “We’re also committed to LAUNCH and we’re committed that it remains fully funded.”

I caught up with high school senior Owen Naugle from McCall who’s learning to drive a truck right now because of LAUNCH. “I applied to get the scholarship for the grant and I can apply for certain training. I decided for them to pay me to get my C.D.L."

State Senator Chuck Winder told me he feels some students will be left out in the cold because when it comes to the budget, it’s a numbers game. Idaho LAUNCH is a grant program that provides students a one-time opportunity to have 80% of the tuition and fees at an eligible institution covered, up to a maximum amount of $8,000. “I think there’s an interest from 12,500 students we only have enough for 10,000, so it’s one time not ongoing, it’s one time,” Winder said.

We’ll keep a very close eye on what state legislators decide to do.