Idaho landfill to start turning trash into gas energy in May

BURLEY, ID - Officials say a landfill in southern Idaho could start producing enough energy to power 2,500 homes as early as May.

The Times-News newspaper reports that the Milner Butte Landfill, near the town of Burley, produces methane and other gas from millions of tons of decomposing garbage. Currently, the local solid waste district has to burn those gases -- but work on a new plan by Southern Idaho Solid Waste Executive Director Josh Bartlome is almost complete.

By using two Siemens locomotive engines to convert the landfill gas to energy, the landfill can sell that power and use the money to help keep landfill use costs low.

Bartlome says the gas-to-energy facility should be up and running in May, generating about 2.6 megawatts of power.

The Milner Butte Landfill serves seven counties, taking in about 240,000 tons of garbage last year.

(by The Associated Press)

