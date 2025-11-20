Idaho kids with Autism on Medicaid to face 'discriminatory' changes in treatment, providers say

BOISE, Idaho — Providers at a Boise behavioral clinic say upcoming changes to Idaho’s Medicaid program could significantly reduce access to autism treatment for children, teens, and young adults across the state.

Beginning in December, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will shift to a system called CHIS for families on Medicaid. While the nationally recognized Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy, will still be available for families with private insurance.

Yrenka Sunderlin, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who has treated children on the Autism Spectrum for decades, said the changes will be “detrimental” for most of the kids they serve.

“ABA treatment helps [children] start speaking again, [and] being able to be toilet trained,” Sunderlin said, for example.

Sunderlin and her husband and business partner, Brian, said they’re frustrated with what they call “discriminatory” changes. They estimate that about 80% of their clients will be affected, and families are already fearful of what reduced treatment could mean.

“They’re redefining it, arbitrarily, and by what authority, I have no idea,” Brian Sunderlin said, adding that many ABA professionals may be forced to leave Idaho under the new guidelines.

The Sunderlins said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not notify parents, leaving providers to explain the changes themselves.

“I’ve had families that were in tears,” Yrenka Sunderlin said. “They’re feeling like 2nd-class citizens."

With new Medicaid reductions, the majority of families they work with will see significantly less reimbursement for services, which they warn could leave children without essential early-intervention support.

“There’s a huge chance that your child is going to regress. They’re going to lose their language. They’re no longer going to be able to be flexible, and manage and cope with stress,” Sunderlin said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for comment, but did not receive an answer to why kids on Medicaid won't have the same access to ABA therapy.

