Idaho joining lawsuit challenging end of Trump-era border policies

Idaho is planning to join a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's termination Title 42 orders, which allows officials to turn asylum seekers at the border away.

Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced they are working to add Idaho to the list of states suing over the end of the Trump-era border policies. The lawsuit was initially filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri.

"Last year, I joined half our nation’s governors in releasing 10 policy solutions – including the continuation of the Title 42 Orders – to protect America, restore security, and put our country on a path to end the crisis at the southern border," Little said in a statement. "The Trump Administration invoked the Title 42 restrictions to protect the American people, and it worked. The policy kept tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from crossing the border. Idaho’s participation in this multi-state lawsuit reinforces the fact that border security is interconnected to the health and safety of American citizens."

