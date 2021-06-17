Gov. Brad Little joins Texas, Arizona governors in calling for more law enforcement at border

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little is joining Texas and Arizona governor's in requesting more law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Little announced Wednesday he is supporting a letter from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey requesting more law enforcement. The letter was sent to all governors, hoping to "secure the United States-Mexico border and protect the American people because the Biden-Harris Administration continuously fails to do so."

The governor's cited the "staggering number of violations" in the two states, including criminal trespassing and smuggling of people as the need for increased law enforcement.

Little released the following statement in support of the request:

“The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people – Idahoans – against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris Administration. Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction, and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day. It is time for our nation’s Governors to do what the federal government won’t – secure the border. Idaho is evaluating our resources, and I will have more to share with Idahoans about our support of this important call to protect our country.”