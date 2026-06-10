Idaho issues over $570 million in tax refunds, Gov. Brad Little announced

BOISE — The State of Idaho issued a record number of tax refunds this year, totally more than half a billion dollars.

Tuesday, Governor Brad Little announced that the state issued 826,370 refunds to Idaho taxpayers this year. This is a 25% increase in the number of Idaho taxpayers receiving a refund, with a 17% increase in the amount of refunds issued over the last year, Gov. Little said in a press release.

“We have delivered record tax relief over the last eight years, and we continue to lower the tax burden on hardworking families, keeping more money in their pockets and helping make life more affordable," Gov. Little said.

The Board of Examiners subcommittee is considering a request from the Idaho State Tax Commission to add funds to the state's tax refund account in response to the record refunds.

The board will consider action during its regular meeting on June 16.