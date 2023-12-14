Idaho is too great for hate. But sometimes that’s easier said than done. I asked Christina Bruce-Bennion, Executive Director for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights for her thoughts about a story we aired earlier this week.

The story: a Mountain Home Deli had its Israeli Flag destroyed, and found hate stickers stuck on the door.

Bruce-Bennion was quick to respond. “The increase in anti-semitism, and other places have things showing up, I’m not entirely surprised. Disappointed. I think that when, several years ago, those types of stickers showed up here at the Memorial, we were fortunate in this community that there was a very strong response from multiple sectors to condemn that."

Maybe Former tennis great Billie Jean King said it best when she said, "Everything I do is about equal opportunity. Race, gender, sexual orientation. Let’s get over it. Let’s celebrate our differences." That is one of the many inspirational quotes you’ll see at the Anne Frank Memorial.

Now the Center is reaching out to its neighbors across Friendship Bridge at Boise State University. They are launching what they’re calling Upstander Nation. The reason?

Alyssa Bell, now the community program specialist for the center who was once a Boise State intern herself explains,

To invite students into our space, into the Memoria,l into our new Center, and allow them to connect to human rights in a way they haven’t been able to connect before. Allowing students to go around the Bronco community and highlight folks who are "Upstanders" in our community, whether that’s picking up trash or opening the door for other students, just small acts of kindness and acts of inclusion that we get to highlight in the community and hopefully spread some good.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is right now seeking 10 student Ambassadors for Spring of 2024. If you're interested, contact them directly or email alyssa@wassmuthcenter.org.

