Idaho Humane Society puts up $1,500 reward for info on dead puppies in Malheur County

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society is offering $1,500 to anyone with information that leads to "the prosecution and conviction of individuals involved" with the shooting deaths of five Chiweenie puppies on Malheur Butte in eastern Oregon.

The dead puppies were found "around Dec. 20," reports the Idaho Humane Society. One puppy survived the ordeal and is currently in the care of Canines and Special Pet Rehoming (CASPR).

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding the incident, please call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125. The reference case number is 25S8574.