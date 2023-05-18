Idaho Humane Society offers reward money to help find who shot Parma family horse

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week, Idaho News 6 reported on the four-year-old family mare, Codi, that was shot nine times, killing the horse and denying the family the planned gifting of the horse to their grandchild.

RELATED | Parma family seeking public's help to find out who shot and killed their horse

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crime and has yet to identify a suspect.

A local business had offered a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the heinous crime.

The Idaho Humane Society has joined the cause and is offering an additional $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the culprit(s).

The Erskin Family has also started their own GoFundMe account to raise money to go toward the reward.

If you have any information that could contribute to the apprehension of the responsible person(s), please contact the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531.