Idaho Humane Society investigating dog shootings, reward offered

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is working with the Boise Police Department to investigate the shooting of several dogs in the Treasure Valley.

Two dogs were shot in their backyards in Boise on Thursday and a dog in Star was shot in its backyard last week and died after being taken to the vet. IHS did not provide an update on the other two dogs.

A news release from IHS says they do not believe the cases are connected and are "horrified by the level of senseless violence that has taken place." A reward has been increased to $2,500 for each case, leading to the prosecution and conviction of those involved. IHS asks if you know something to say something.