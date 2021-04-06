ACSO: Police investigating report of fatal dog shooting in Star

STAR, Idaho — Investigators with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are trying to find out what led to a 9-month-old Border Collie mix getting shot and killed by a pellet gun. ACSO said the dog was in a fenced-in backyard in a residential Star neighborhood.

Police were called to a home on West Gambrell Street after 4 p.m. last Thursday, according to a news release. A resident told investigators he found the dog, named Dixie, lying in the backyard when he came home that afternoon. The resident said the dog was "visibly injured."

The dog was rushed to the vet, who determined she had been shot at least three times by a pellet gun. The release said the gun shot "diablo" pellets, common ammunition for air guns. The dog did not recover from her injuries.

ACSO said the family was not home during the day and the dog was in the fully fenced-in backyard during that time. There was no evidence of a break-in.

Officers spoke to several neighbors Monday evening and are still investigating, but do not have any leads at this time. ACSO is asking if anyone has specific information about happened to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.