Idaho housing non-profits hope for donations during Avenues for Hope fundraising campaign

BOISE, Idaho — A statewide fundraising campaign is supporting Idaho non-profits focused on housing. Avenues for Hope is running online now through December 31.

"There are so many people throughout the community that need help right now," Jesse Tree executive director Ali Rabe said. "And particularly in the Treasure Valley, homelessness isn't so bad that we can't get ahead of it. But our nonprofits need to have a really strong capacity to be a safety net for when people really need it."

More than 60 organizations are participating in the online giving challenge, competing for prizes. Organizations can receive a bonus if they see the most individual donors or raise the most money.

The donations come at a critical time. For countless organizations, significant covid-related federal funding will run out in the next few months.

At Jesse Tree, that leaves employees looking for ways to make up for $3.4 million in funding that helped keep thousands of people housed over the last two years.

"With that money, we were able to bring on four or five case managers over the last couple of years," Rabe said. "And we were able to administer more rental assistance funding to people who needed it every month."

Rabe says it costs about $2,000 to keep a family housed compared to the potential $10,000 price tag of losing housing and finding a new place to live, covering security deposits, first and last month's rent, moving expenses, and additional costs.

The online Avenues for Hope campaign also outlines what your donation could cover depending on the organization and the amount.

"We'd really appreciate anyone stepping up during this time to help us keep people housed and get people out of our shelters," Rabe said.

