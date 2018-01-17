Idaho healthcare providers urge flu shot during the deadliest season in seven years
10:23 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Idaho is currently a deadly flu season with deaths in the double digits.
The virus is widespread throughout the state.
January and February mark the peak of flu season.
In the Treasure Valley, we have already seen several deaths and a total of 23 across the state.
Heather Gagliano with the Central District Health Department said his number is something that Idaho has not seen in seven years.
"We all know someone one or two people with the flu," Gagliano said.
As the number continues to climb health care providers warns that people don't think they are at risk and that is why they do not get a vaccine.
But Gagliano said that mentality is flawed because it is not just about you but about the community as a whole.
"When you get a flu vaccine you are not only protecting yourself, but the people are around you like your loved ones," Gagliano added. " You're protecting the people that you are shopping with near the grocery store."
For example, last week a North Idaho school had to completely close it's doors after nearly 40 percent of students came down with the flu.
"Illnesses spread through communities and the flu is something that spreads quickly," Gagliano explained.
According to local health officials and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention if you have not got a flu vaccine it's not late to get yourself protected and those around you.
Your health insurance likely covers the flu shot as apart of the preventive care.