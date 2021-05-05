Watch
News

Actions

Idaho health officials try new ways to get people vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Coronavirus
A bottle containing the COVID-19 vaccine.
coronavirus vaccine filephoto
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:59:59-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Health officials in Idaho are trying new methods to encourage people to get vaccinated as interest in COVID-19 shots starts to wane.

The Times-News in Twin Falls reported that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is giving up to $9 million in grant funding to encourage private health providers to host vaccination clinics. The effort came after the state lifted restrictions and is allowing anyone to receive vaccines, even if they aren't residents.

The state has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. But the number of doses being given out has dropped.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light