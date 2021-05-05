Idaho health officials try new ways to get people vaccinated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Health officials in Idaho are trying new methods to encourage people to get vaccinated as interest in COVID-19 shots starts to wane.

The Times-News in Twin Falls reported that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is giving up to $9 million in grant funding to encourage private health providers to host vaccination clinics. The effort came after the state lifted restrictions and is allowing anyone to receive vaccines, even if they aren't residents.

The state has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. But the number of doses being given out has dropped.