Idaho governor signs bill toughening abortion rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho is continuing its campaign against abortion with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signing legislation into law that will increase reporting requirements for abortion providers.

Some of the personal information required in the measure is already collected by the state's health and welfare agency. However, starting July 1, providers will be required by law to report details such as woman's age, race, how many children she has, if any of their children have died and how many abortions they've had in the past.

The bill outlines a list of abortion complications such as infection, blood clots and hemorrhaging that must be reported by providers, hospitals and clinics to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Depression, anxiety and sleeping disorders must also be reported.

Otter approved the measure without comment on Thursday.