Idaho governor eyes more daycares to solve worker shortage

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks as President Joe Biden visits to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. Gov. Little says he wants to use federal coronavirus relief money to increase daycare capacity to help alleviate the state's worker shortage. The Republican governor in a speech Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, about the future of work said expanding daycare could help get more workers back in the workforce. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:29:16-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he wants to use federal coronavirus relief money to increase daycare capacity to help alleviate the state's worker shortage.

The Republican governor in a speech Tuesday about the future of work said expanding daycare could help get more workers back in the workforce.

Little didn't offer any numbers, but the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has requested $100 million in its 2022 budget that lawmakers will consider during the next regular legislative session starting in January.

Idaho's current unemployment rate of 2.9% puts the state back at pre-pandemic levels last seen in early 2020. But many employers can't find workers to fill jobs.

