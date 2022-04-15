Watch
News

Actions

Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary

Gov. Brad Little
Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho EdNews
Gov. Brad Little says early childhood literacy remains one of his top education priorities, and on Friday, he said he is optimistic that the 2022 Legislature will fund all-day kindergarten. “I think something will take place.”
Gov. Brad Little
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 18:23:29-04

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he won’t participate in debates heading into next month’s Republican primary.

Little’s campaign in a news release Friday says the governor's accomplishments in his first term “are non-debatable.” Little has drawn several Republican challengers, including far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. The governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets.

Also on Friday, Rep. Priscilla Giddings backed out of a debate for lieutenant governor planned for Monday. She says she believed reporters on a panel asking questions would be biased. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has also declined to participate in statewide televised primary debates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light