Idaho Golf Association hosts the annual Girls Junior America's Cup this week

EAGLE, Idaho — Four Idaho teens are competing at Banbury Golf Club this week for a chance to win the Girls Junior America's Cup.

Two of Team Idaho's players, Kelli Ann Strand and Brooke Patterson recently won major tournaments.

Karen Darrington, a board member for the Idaho Golf Association, said the Idaho team this year is represented by the best junior golfers in the state.

Kelli Ann Strand (2021 Idaho Women's State Amateur Champion and State High School Champion)

Brooke Patterson (2020 Idaho State Women's Amateur Champion)

Emily Cadwell (2021 State High School Champion)

Carly Carter

The tournament features 64 teens from across the Western United States and Mexico ages 14-18. This tournament, now in its 40th year, has given many women in the Ladies Professional Golf Association their start as Juniors.

The tournament runs July 20-22. You can catch the first round as early as 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning.