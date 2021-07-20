Idaho Golf Association hosts the annual Girls Junior America's Cup this week

EAGLE, Idaho — Four Idaho teens are competing at Banbury Golf Club this week for a chance to win the Girls Junior America's Cup.
Two of Team Idaho's players, Kelli Ann Strand and Brooke Patterson recently won major tournaments.
Karen Darrington, a board member for the Idaho Golf Association, said the Idaho team this year is represented by the best junior golfers in the state.
- Kelli Ann Strand (2021 Idaho Women's State Amateur Champion and State High School Champion)
- Brooke Patterson (2020 Idaho State Women's Amateur Champion)
- Emily Cadwell (2021 State High School Champion)
- Carly Carter
The tournament features 64 teens from across the Western United States and Mexico ages 14-18. This tournament, now in its 40th year, has given many women in the Ladies Professional Golf Association their start as Juniors.
The tournament runs July 20-22. You can catch the first round as early as 7:30 a.m Tuesday morning.