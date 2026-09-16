Idaho gas prices up 20 cents in a week, ranking the state 7th most expensive in the nation

IDAHO — Drivers across the country continue to face higher prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho was $4.82 as of Sept. 15, which is 20 cents more than a week ago, 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.31 more than a year ago.

The national average sits at $4.32 per gallon, which is 17 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than a month ago, and $1.15 more than a year ago.

Idaho ranks 7th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

"Conflict continues in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, severely limiting crude oil shipments in the Middle East. This week, things were further complicated by drone attacks that shut down Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline," AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. "Sadly, there isn't any relief in sight."

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $105 per barrel, which is about $20 more than a month ago and $40 more than a year ago. Higher crude prices affect the cost of diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and plastics.

Diesel has reached a record high of $6.26 per gallon, which is $2.58 per gallon more than a year ago.

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"Higher diesel prices affect crop and meat prices, construction costs, shipping and delivery charges, and so much more," Conde said. "Crude oil is the lifeblood of the world economy."

For more information on gas prices, click here