Idaho diesel prices reach a new record-high price, gas prices rise another 10 cents

IDAHO — Diesel prices have reached a new record high in the Gem State.

AAA reports that a gallon of diesel costs $5.94 per gallon on average on Wednesday, matching the nationwide average, which is also a record price.

Idaho gas prices also rose sharply overnight, with the average price for a gallon of regular priced at $4.72, 10 cents higher than one day ago.

Markets reacted after the U.S. military reported striking five Iranian tankers in response to attempted missile attacks on a Navy warship and after attacks by an Iranian-backed Houthi rebel group ignited fires at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The price of oil surpassed $100 a barrel for the first time in almost six weeks after the attacks.

READ MORE: Oil hits $100 again. Here’s why consumers could feel it soon