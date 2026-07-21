Idaho gas prices jump 10 cents overnight as drivers deal with higher costs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are paying significantly more at the pump after the state's average gas price jumped 10 cents overnight.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is now $4.15 as of Tuesday, July 21.

The increase comes as renewed conflict in the Middle East pushes crude oil prices higher, which can raise costs for refineries and eventually impact what drivers pay for gasoline.

In the Treasure Valley, drivers in Ada and Canyon counties are seeing prices around the state average.

AAA data shows the average price in Boise climbed 12 cents overnight to $4.15 per gallon.

In Twin Falls, the average price increased 11 cents overnight to $4.14 per gallon.

Other Idaho cities also saw increases, including Coeur d’Alene, where prices rose 15 cents overnight to $4.04 per gallon, and Idaho Falls, where prices rose 12 cents to $4.10 per gallon.

AAA said fuel prices can change quickly because gasoline costs are closely tied to crude oil prices and market uncertainty.

For drivers, the increase means a higher cost for daily commutes, summer travel and other trips that require filling up.

AAA recommends drivers compare local fuel prices, look for fuel discounts through retailers or memberships, and consider options like carpooling to reduce fuel expenses.