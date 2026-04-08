Idaho gas prices continue to climb despite precarious ceasefire

BOISE, Idaho — Despite crude oil futures dropping by almost $18 a barrel following the announcement of a precarious ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, the price at the pump continues to rise across the Gem State.

AAA is reporting that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is now $4.32. That price is 5 cents higher than it was a week ago and $1.09 higher than it was this time last month.

The national average is currently pegged at $4.16/gallon. In terms of states with the most expensive fuel costs, Idaho ranks #9.

“The two-week ceasefire is a signal to the market that crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz may flow through the area unhindered for a period of time,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “However, it’s too early to tell if there will be a lasting resolution, and even so, we’re stuck with higher gas prices until crude oil prices are consistently lower.”

Idaho gas prices | 4/8/26:



Boise - $4.38

Coeur d’Alene - $4.12

Franklin - $4.25

Idaho Falls - $4.32

Lewiston - $4.12

Pocatello - $4.35

Rexburg - $4.34

Twin Falls - $4.37

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