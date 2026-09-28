Idaho gas prices are up, with Boise rising 24 cents per gallon in the last week

IDAHO — Drivers across the country continue to feel the pressure at the pump.

On Monday, Sept. 28, GasBuddy reported that average gas prices in Boise jumped roughly 24 cents per gallon in the last week. That brings the average up to $5.06 per gallon.

WATCH | Gas costs sitting high, with Boise prices 50 cents higher than a month ago

Gas in Idaho 50 cents above average

For reference, prices in Boise are 50 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.57/g more than a year ago.

"With oil holding below $100 per barrel, many Americans may see modest declines ahead for gasoline and slight drops for diesel, but the West Coast faces continued pressure with further increases possible," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Dehaan continues to say, "The broader geopolitical situation remains fluid and could push prices in either direction with little warning, and with Trump still weighing a diesel export ban, impacts could follow."

Below are the current gas prices for Idaho and neighboring regions:

