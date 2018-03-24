Idaho gardeners embrace change of seasons at Boise Flower and Garden Show

BOISE - It's officially Spring, and what better way to celebrate than by getting the garden ready?

The Boise Flower and Garden Show is taking over the Boise Centre this weekend in downtown Boise.

First-time and lifelong gardeners can attend informational seminars through the weekend highlighting the importance of good soil, how to start a hydroponic garden, and demonstrations on floral design.

No matter the level of experience, organizers say there's something for every backyard gardener.

"People are excited that spring is here and they're ready to get outside!" organizer Diane Montgomery said. "They're ready to make their yard look good, so this is the place to come because it's still a little cold outside so they come and they get ideas and they get ready for when it warms up a little bit and then they can take that stuff and start putting it in their yard."

This is the 22nd year for the annual show. It continues Sunday at the Boise Centre from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adult entry tickets cost eight dollars, teens can get in for three bucks and kids under 12 can get in for free.