BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish & Game's annual Fur Auction kicks off today and lasts until April 20.

Each year, Fish & Game gathers furs, hides, antlers, and other wildlife-based items that have either been seized as evidence or salvaged and offers them up for sale via auction.

Poachers are barred from purchasing the remains of animals they've killed. Furthermore, members of the public are prohibited from buying an animal on behalf of a poacher.

Idaho Fish & Game

This year, Wears Auctioneering West is hosting the auction, which goes from April 6-20. Potential buyers can check out items by visiting the Wears Auctioneering West website. Buyers will not be able to examine the items in person.

According to a news release from Idaho Fish & Game, none of the items sold are meant for human consumption.

Idaho Fish & Game reminds the public that in order to purchase bear, mountain lion, and wolf furs through the auction, buyers must have a Taxidermist-Fur Buyer license. Residents can purchase a license for $40 for one year. Non-resident licenses run $187 for one year.

"A ten percent buyer’s premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate." - Idaho Fish & Game

You can purchase the following licenses at any Idaho Fish & Game office. You must own a valid Taxidermist-Fur Buyer license to pick up the aforementioned goods.

Furthermore, Fish & Game advises non-resident buyers to evaluate their state's regulations, which may prohibit the import of "certain animals or animal parts."

Winning bidders will be able to pick up their goods at the Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office in Nampa from April 22-24. Appointments must be made at least 24-hours in advance of pickup.

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