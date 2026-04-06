WATCH LIVE: Idaho Fish & Game now streaming Osprey nest in Salmon

SALMON, Idaho — Stuck inside and can't enjoy the beautiful spring weather lately?

Idaho Fish & Game is here to help with a brand new livestream of an Osprey nest in Salmon, Idaho.

WATCH: Idaho Fish & Game osprey nest in Salmon, Idaho

The camera was installed at the Salmon Outdoor Classroom, a public outdoor learning center hosted by Fish & Game.

According to a news release, "the high-resolution livestream camera will allow you to view the breeding behavior, chick rearing, and other activities by one of Salmon’s most recognizable birds of prey."

"Love ospreys, the Salmon River mountains, and mindlessly watching YouTube videos at work? Our folks in the Salmon Region have just the thing for you." - Idaho Fish & Game

Osprey are known to call the Salmon River valley home from April to August each year before they migrate to South America for the winter months.

The project was made possible through support from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Salmon Valley Stewardship, Idaho Power, CusterTel, SteamWorld, and K12.Tech.

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