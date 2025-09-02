Idaho Fish & Game to stock 75k rainbow trout across the state this month

BOISE, Idaho — As fall creeps slowly into Idaho, Fish & Game is planning to stock waterways across the Gem State with "75,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September."
The initiative aims to strengthen trout populations at public locations that are both family-friendly and easily accessible for anglers with mobility issues.
RELATED | Digging deeper into the walleye issue in southwest Idaho
The stocking program includes dropping roughly 2,600 trout in the Boise River from Barber Dam all the way down to Middleton.
"Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups." - Idaho Fish & Game
In the Southwest Region alone, Fish & Game will stock over 12,000 rainbow trout in various waterways, including in urban areas such as McDevitt and Settlers Park Ponds in Meridian, as well as in rural areas like Horsethief Reservoir and Lowman Ponds.
You can find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking plan below.
September 2025 Fish Stocking Highlights
Panhandle Region
- Fernan Lake – 4,825 rainbow trout
- Post Falls Park Pond – 800 rainbow trout
- Smith Lake – 540 rainbow trout
Clearwater Region
- Campbells Pond – 300 rainbow trout
- Fenn Pond – 480 rainbow trout
- Karolyn’s Pond – 400 rainbow trout
- Robinson Pond – 300 rainbow trout
Southwest Region
- Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,300 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,300 rainbow trout
- Lowman Ponds – 360 rainbow trout
- Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout
- McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout
- Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout
- Settlers Park Pond – 150 rainbow trout
Magic Valley Region
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout
- Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Hagerman Wildlife Management Area - 3,950 rainbow trout
Southeast Region
- Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 1,250 rainbow trout
- Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout
- Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout
- Edson Fichter Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout
- Montpelier Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout
Upper Snake Region
- East Harriman Fish Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout
- Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout
- Horseshoe Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout
- Island Park Reservoir – 10,500 rainbow trout
- Rexburg City Ponds – 600 rainbow trout
- Teardrop Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout
- Trail Creek Pond – 800 rainbow trout
Salmon Region
- Blue Mountain Meadow Pond – 300 rainbow trout
- Hayden Creek Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout
- Hyde Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout
- Kids Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout
- Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,500 rainbow trout
Find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking highlights here.