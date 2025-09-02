Idaho Fish & Game to stock 75k rainbow trout across the state this month

BOISE, Idaho — As fall creeps slowly into Idaho, Fish & Game is planning to stock waterways across the Gem State with "75,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September."

The initiative aims to strengthen trout populations at public locations that are both family-friendly and easily accessible for anglers with mobility issues.

The stocking program includes dropping roughly 2,600 trout in the Boise River from Barber Dam all the way down to Middleton.

"Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups." - Idaho Fish & Game

In the Southwest Region alone, Fish & Game will stock over 12,000 rainbow trout in various waterways, including in urban areas such as McDevitt and Settlers Park Ponds in Meridian, as well as in rural areas like Horsethief Reservoir and Lowman Ponds.

You can find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking plan below.

September 2025 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Fernan Lake – 4,825 rainbow trout

Post Falls Park Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Smith Lake – 540 rainbow trout

Clearwater Region



Campbells Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Fenn Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Karolyn’s Pond – 400 rainbow trout

Robinson Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Southwest Region



Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,300 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 1,300 rainbow trout

Lowman Ponds – 360 rainbow trout

Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

Settlers Park Pond – 150 rainbow trout

Magic Valley Region



Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Hagerman Wildlife Management Area - 3,950 rainbow trout

Southeast Region



Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 1,250 rainbow trout

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout

Upper Snake Region



East Harriman Fish Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Horseshoe Lake – 1,500 rainbow trout

Island Park Reservoir – 10,500 rainbow trout

Rexburg City Ponds – 600 rainbow trout

Teardrop Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Trail Creek Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Salmon Region



Blue Mountain Meadow Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

Hyde Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout

Kids Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,500 rainbow trout

