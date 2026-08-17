Idaho Fish & Game offers advice for hunters concerned about wildfires

Hunters preparing for upcoming seasons may face some changes due to ongoing wildfire activity around Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game says it is monitoring the activity and may need to temporarily close some of the land they own when necessary. They encourage hunters to stay informed about closures and restrictions in the areas they plan to hunt.

Idaho Fish and Game says hunters should not assume that a wildfire or temporary closure means their hunt will be canceled or their season will be changed. Hunters can consider other portions of their hunt area that are open and accessible.

If an entire area is impacted, hunters can wait until later in the season since many fire-related closures are temporary. Idaho Fish and Game encourages hunters to monitor their website and local fire departments for more information.

Resident hunters who have drawn a controlled hunt have additional options if they’re impacted by wildfire and their hunt tag season has not started. Idaho Fish and Game offered the following information in that circumstance:



Before a controlled hunt begins, hunters may exchange a controlled hunt tag for a general season tag. Controlled hunt fees are not refunded as part of the exchange.

All controlled hunt tag exchanges must be completed at an Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office.

Hunters considering an exchange should contact or visit a Fish and Game Regional Office for information about their specific circumstances and available options.

Idaho Fish and Game said the most important thing for hunters is to stay informed, remain flexible, and follow all fire restrictions and land closures.