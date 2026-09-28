Idaho Fish and Game to stock ponds and lakes with 210K rainbow trout in October; find out where here

IDAHO — Anglers rejoice!
On Monday, Idaho Fish and Game announced they will be stocking Idaho's lakes and ponds with more than 210,000 rainbow trout in October.
The largest restockings are planned for the Blackfoot Reservoir (20K fish), Magic Valley's Lake Walcott (24K fish), and the Snake River (27K fish).
IDFG says these family-friendly locations are great spots to introduce new anglers to the sport. To buy a fishing license, head to this link here.
Here's where you can find stocked rainbow trout across the state:
PANHANDLE REGION
- Cocolalla Lake: 3,300 rainbow trout
- Kelso Lake: 1,000 rainbow trout
- Round Lake: 1,000 rainbow trout
- Spicer Pond: 800 rainbow trout
CLEARWATER REGION
- Deer Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout
- Deyo Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout
- Elk Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout
- Kiwanis Park Pond: 900 rainbow trout
- Moose Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout
- Soldiers Meadow Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout
- Spring Valley Reservoir: 6,000 rainbow trout
SOUTHWEST REGION
- Arrowrock Reservoir: 9,000 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam: 1,300 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road: 1,300 rainbow trout
- Crane Falls Reservoir: 1,200 rainbow trout
- Duff Lane Pond: 285 rainbow trout
- Esther Simplot Pond: 420 rainbow trout
- Kleiner Pond: 540 rainbow trout
- Lowman Ponds: 360 rainbow trout
- Lucky Peak Reservoir: 4,000 rainbow trout
- Mann Creek Reservoir: 1,400 rainbow trout
- McDevitt Pond: 540 rainbow trout
- Parkcenter Pond: 420 rainbow trout
- Payette Greenway Pond: 270 rainbow trout
- Riverside Pond: 790 rainbow trout
- Weiser Community Pond: 300 rainbow trout
MAGIC VALLEY REGION
- Blair Trail Fishing Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout
- Burley Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout
- Dog Creek Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout
- Freedom Park Pond: 1,500 rainbow trout
- Gavers Lagoon: 1,425 rainbow trout
- Lake Walcott: 24,000 rainbow trout
- Warm Springs Creek: 1,425 rainbow trout
SOUTHEAST REGION
- Bannock Reservoir: 500 rainbow trout
- Bear River (below Alexander Dam): 500 rainbow trout
- Bear River (Oneida Narrows below the dam): 1,500 rainbow trout
- Blackfoot Reservoir: 20,000 rainbow trout
- Chesterfield Reservoir: 19,200 rainbow trout
- Crowthers Reservoir: 1,100 rainbow trout
- Crystal Springs Pond: 1,000 rainbow trout
- Edson Fichter Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout
- Montpelier Rearing Road: 500 rainbow trout
- Snake River: 27,350 rainbow trout
UPPER SNAKE REGION
- East Harriman Fish Pond: 1,500 rainbow trout
- Island Park Reservoir: 10,500 rainbow trout
- Jim Moore Pond: 1,700 rainbow trout
- Rexburg City Ponds: 600 rainbow trout
SALMON REGION
- Hayden Creek Pond: 600 rainbow trout
- Hyde Creek Pond: 400 rainbow trout
- Kids Creek Pond: 400 rainbow trout