Idaho Fish and Game to stock ponds and lakes with 210K rainbow trout in October; find out where here

IDAHO — Anglers rejoice!

On Monday, Idaho Fish and Game announced they will be stocking Idaho's lakes and ponds with more than 210,000 rainbow trout in October.

The largest restockings are planned for the Blackfoot Reservoir (20K fish), Magic Valley's Lake Walcott (24K fish), and the Snake River (27K fish).

IDFG says these family-friendly locations are great spots to introduce new anglers to the sport. To buy a fishing license, head to this link here.

Here's where you can find stocked rainbow trout across the state:

PANHANDLE REGION

Cocolalla Lake: 3,300 rainbow trout

Kelso Lake: 1,000 rainbow trout

Round Lake: 1,000 rainbow trout

Spicer Pond: 800 rainbow trout

CLEARWATER REGION

Deer Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout

Deyo Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout

Elk Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout

Kiwanis Park Pond: 900 rainbow trout

Moose Creek Reservoir: 3,000 rainbow trout

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout

Spring Valley Reservoir: 6,000 rainbow trout

SOUTHWEST REGION

Arrowrock Reservoir: 9,000 rainbow trout

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam: 1,300 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road: 1,300 rainbow trout

Crane Falls Reservoir: 1,200 rainbow trout

Duff Lane Pond: 285 rainbow trout

Esther Simplot Pond: 420 rainbow trout

Kleiner Pond: 540 rainbow trout

Lowman Ponds: 360 rainbow trout

Lucky Peak Reservoir: 4,000 rainbow trout

Mann Creek Reservoir: 1,400 rainbow trout

McDevitt Pond: 540 rainbow trout

Parkcenter Pond: 420 rainbow trout

Payette Greenway Pond: 270 rainbow trout

Riverside Pond: 790 rainbow trout

Weiser Community Pond: 300 rainbow trout

MAGIC VALLEY REGION

Blair Trail Fishing Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout

Burley Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout

Dog Creek Reservoir: 5,000 rainbow trout

Freedom Park Pond: 1,500 rainbow trout

Gavers Lagoon: 1,425 rainbow trout

Lake Walcott: 24,000 rainbow trout

Warm Springs Creek: 1,425 rainbow trout

SOUTHEAST REGION

Bannock Reservoir: 500 rainbow trout

Bear River (below Alexander Dam): 500 rainbow trout

Bear River (Oneida Narrows below the dam): 1,500 rainbow trout

Blackfoot Reservoir: 20,000 rainbow trout

Chesterfield Reservoir: 19,200 rainbow trout

Crowthers Reservoir: 1,100 rainbow trout

Crystal Springs Pond: 1,000 rainbow trout

Edson Fichter Pond: 2,000 rainbow trout

Montpelier Rearing Road: 500 rainbow trout

Snake River: 27,350 rainbow trout

UPPER SNAKE REGION

East Harriman Fish Pond: 1,500 rainbow trout

Island Park Reservoir: 10,500 rainbow trout

Jim Moore Pond: 1,700 rainbow trout

Rexburg City Ponds: 600 rainbow trout

SALMON REGION