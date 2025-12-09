Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Idaho Fish and Game to stock over 4,500 rainbow trout statewide this December

Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game stocks rainbow trout in Magic Valley Region
BOISE, Idaho — This December, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is stocking lakes and ponds statewide with over 4,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout.

Many of the fishing locations where the trout will be stocked are family-friendly and easy to access.

Here are a few of the locations that will be on the receiving end of IDFG's stocking efforts.

Idaho Fish and Game.jpg

Southwest Region:

  • Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 648 rainbow trout
  • Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 648 rainbow trout
  • Dick Knox Pond – 420 rainbow trout
  • Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout
  • Riverside Pond – 270 rainbow trout
  • Sawyers Pond – 180 rainbow trout
  • Wilson Creek – 300 rainbow trout
  • Wilson Springs North Pond – 480 rainbow trout
  • Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Magic Valley Region:

  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

To catch a rainbow trout of your own, all you need is a fishing license, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To learn more about the fishing locations where you can find rainbow trout, visit Idaho Fish & Game.

