Idaho Fish and Game to stock over 4,500 rainbow trout statewide this December

BOISE, Idaho — This December, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is stocking lakes and ponds statewide with over 4,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout.
Many of the fishing locations where the trout will be stocked are family-friendly and easy to access.
Here are a few of the locations that will be on the receiving end of IDFG's stocking efforts.
Southwest Region:
- Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 648 rainbow trout
- Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 648 rainbow trout
- Dick Knox Pond – 420 rainbow trout
- Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout
- Riverside Pond – 270 rainbow trout
- Sawyers Pond – 180 rainbow trout
- Wilson Creek – 300 rainbow trout
- Wilson Springs North Pond – 480 rainbow trout
- Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 480 rainbow trout
Magic Valley Region:
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout
To catch a rainbow trout of your own, all you need is a fishing license, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To learn more about the fishing locations where you can find rainbow trout, visit Idaho Fish & Game.