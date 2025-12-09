Idaho Fish and Game to stock over 4,500 rainbow trout statewide this December

BOISE, Idaho — This December, Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is stocking lakes and ponds statewide with over 4,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout.

Many of the fishing locations where the trout will be stocked are family-friendly and easy to access.

Here are a few of the locations that will be on the receiving end of IDFG's stocking efforts.

Southwest Region:

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 648 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 648 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Riverside Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Sawyers Pond – 180 rainbow trout

Wilson Creek – 300 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Magic Valley Region:

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond – 900 rainbow trout

To catch a rainbow trout of your own, all you need is a fishing license, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To learn more about the fishing locations where you can find rainbow trout, visit Idaho Fish & Game.