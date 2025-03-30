Idaho Fish and Game highlights quality Steelhead numbers on the Salmon this Spring

SALMON, Idaho — An early spring report from Idaho Fish and Game shows that Steelhead fishing in the Upper Salmon River watershed is ramping up, with quality catch numbers reported these past two weeks of March.

Following the onset of warmer, spring-like temps in the mountains of central Idaho, fishing activity increased significantly, especially near Ellis, Idaho, and upstream of the East Fork. According to angler reports, "catch rates were good to excellent."

River conditions are favorable, with clear visibility and stable flows.

Water temperatures are moving upward but remain frigid near Stanley, where the water is in the 30s to the mid-40s. Expect those temps to rise slightly as runoff begins.

Idaho Fish and Game also noted an increase in PIT-tagged steelhead detected near Salmon, Idaho. Hatchery operations are also kicking off their spawning operations. As of March 21, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery had trapped 527 adipose-clipped steelhead, and the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery trapped about 390 adult steelhead beginning March 24.