FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Brody Harshbarger has resigned from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor hunting charges.

A spokesperson for Gov. Brad Little confirmed the resignation on Wednesday, saying the governor’s chief of staff formally acknowledged it in a letter to Harshbarger.

The Governor’s Office says it is now working to identify a qualified person to fill the vacant commission seat.

“Maintaining the integrity, credibility, and effective operation of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission remains a top priority for Governor Little,” the spokesperson said.

Harshbarger agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to hunting without a valid tag and shooting from or across a public highway. He originally faced seven misdemeanor charges following an investigation into hunting violations in Fremont County.

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Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other five charges. Harshbarger is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9. The agreement calls for a $500 fine on each charge and a one-year revocation of his hunting privileges.

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